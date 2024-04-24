Western countries plant spy infrastructure in their embassies, says CSTO secretary general

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. The Western countries plant intelligence infrastructure in their embassies in other states to spread destructive content, Imangali Tasmagambetov, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said at the plenary session of the 12th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

"The deployment of Western countries’ intelligence infrastructure, often included in the infrastructure of diplomatic missions, engaged in creating and disseminating harmful content in the host countries, can be seen as an acute problem," Tasmagambetov said.

Among other challenges Tasmagambetov named the lack of an international legal framework for regulating relations in the field of information security and the implementation of a unilateral policy in this field.