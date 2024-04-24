US arms supplies unable to change situation in Kiev's favor — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. More deliveries of US military hardware will not change the situation on the battlefield in the special operation zone in Kiev's favor, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said while commenting on the US Senate's approval of the aid package for Ukraine.

"The situation on the battlefield is too eloquent and unambiguous. We keep saying that all these new batches of weapons, which are mostly likely ready at the moment, will not change the trend on the frontline," Peskov stated.

He pointed out that a year ago the opponents "were telling everyone that they were waiting for the moment Russia would be defeated on the battlefield."

"With every billion dollars that the United States spent on orders to its military-industrial complex in order to send weapons to the Ukrainians, everyone was counting the days to Russia's expected defeat. Then everyone started wailing about the imminent collapse of the Ukrainian regime. Then, after America allocated more money for its military-industrial complex in order to send weapons to Ukraine, all started talking about preventing the Kiev regime’s crash," Peskov said. In other words, he summarized, "the emphases have mutated a lot, they have changed."