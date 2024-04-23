Russian envoy, authorities of Afghanistan call for unfreezing of Afghan assets

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and the Afghan authorities underscored that the Afghan assets must be unfrozen and handed over to the Central Bank of Afghanistan during their meetings in Kabul.

"The sides underscored the necessity for the immediate and unconditional unfreezing of Afghanistan’s assets with their subsequent handover to the Central Bank of Afghanistan, as well as for the withdrawal of all illegitimate unilateral sanctions against this state," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the sides discussed "further development of the diverse bilateral cooperation in political and economic areas, and the establishment of the regional cooperation with Afghanistan within the Moscow format."

The meetings were attended by Vice Prime Minister for political issues Abdul Kabir, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Minister of the Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani.