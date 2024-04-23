Several Ukrainian drones destroyed over Kursk Region

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Several drones have been jammed by Russian electronic warfare means over the Kursk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, said.

"Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles crossing into the Kursk Region’s airspace were destroyed by electronic warfare means near the villages of Iskra and Milayevka, and the Krupets and Sudzha checkpoints. One more drone fell down near the village of Lokot," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to the governor, Ukrainian troops staged several shelling attacks on the Kursk Region. No one was hurt. "Several strikes were delivered at the villages of Tetkino, Novy Put, Yelizavetovka, Uspenskoye, and Gornal," he added.