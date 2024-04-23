Russian deputy foreign minister, Omani envoy discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Omani Ambassador to Moscow Hamoud bin Salem Al Tuwaih discussed what is going on in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone and the Red Sea area during a meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides exchanged views on key topics of the Middle East agenda with a focus on the development of the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone and the Red Sea waters," the ministry pointed out.

According to the ministry, the parties also discussed topical issues of further "progressive development of Russian-Omani multifaceted cooperation, including the schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels."