Top CAR diplomat to attend ministerial meeting of Russia-Africa Partnership Forum

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic Alexander Bikantov has handed over an invitation to the country’s Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon to take part in the first ministerial meeting of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

"The sides discussed issues of strengthening the contractual and legal framework between Russia and the CAR. The Russian ambassador handed the minister an invitation to participate in the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Sochi," the Russian embassy in the CAR said on its Telegram channel.

In March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow would soon send invitations to the Russia-Africa format foreign ministers' meeting scheduled for the fall in Sochi.