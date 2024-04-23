Russia’s UN envoy, Serbian leader discuss coordination on Kosovo at UN

NEW YORK, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have discussed bilateral coordination at a UN meeting on Kosovo.

The meeting between Nebenzya and Vucic took place after a UN Security Council meeting on Kosovo on April 22.

They "exchanged opinions on a wide range of pressing bilateral and international issues while focusing on the situation in the Balkans," the Russian diplomatic mission to the UN said in a statement on its Telegram channel. According to it, Nebenzya and Vucic "reaffirmed their resolve to further boost Russian-Serbian relations as they emphasized the need to coordinate their actions in the context of resolving the Kosovo issue at UN venues."