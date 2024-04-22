Russia sees tendency for Latin America to become one of multipolar world order centers

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia sees a healthy tendency for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean turning into one of centers of the multipolar world order, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Latin America and the Caribbean will become one of the major centers of the multipolar world order," the ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Laureano Ortega Murillo, a special envoy of the president of Nicaragua for the relations with Russia.

"We see a healthy tendency regarding this issue. The very fact that CELAC [the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States] returns back to its roots is a good sign," the ministry quoted Lavrov as saying.

"We value our trusted, regular and detailed dialogue with Nicaraguan friends regarding the global agenda," Russia’s top diplomat continued. "Taking into account all of this, we will discuss today our current state of bilateral relations."

"We will then wish you all of the best at the international meeting of senior officials in charge of security issues in Saint Petersburg," Lavrov added.

The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25. It will be attended by secretaries of security councils, national security advisers, deputy prime ministers, heads of security and intelligence agencies, and representatives of international organizations.

On April 14, First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev announced that information security in the emerging multipolar world would be in focus at the upcoming event.