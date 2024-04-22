Top Security Council official meets with Cuban interior minister, foreign counterparts

MOSCOW, April 22./TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held a working meeting with Cuban Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas in Moscow.

"The issues of Russian-Cuban cooperation through the law enforcement and justice agencies were considered," the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

Patrushev had separate meetings with other foreign colleagues as well. "In a conversation with Bolivian presidential security advisor Jose Hugo Moldiz, special focus was on the situation in the Latin American region," the press service said.

The Security Council secretary also held talks with Brazilian Special Advisor for International Affairs Celso Amorim. In addition to Russian-Brazilian security cooperation, the parties also touched upon interaction between Russia and Brazil in multilateral formats.

A wide range of international and regional security issues, as well as the state of Russian-Sudanese relations were discussed when Patrushev met with Ahmed Mufaddal, Sudan’s Director of the General Intelligence Service.