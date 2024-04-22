Russia-China relations can roll with the punches, adapt to any situation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Ties between Russia and China, including at the regional level, have been actively developing and are capable of adapting to the changing international situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting of the Council of Russian Governors under the aegis of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The development of cooperation between regions of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China is currently on the agenda. We view this sphere as inseparable from Russian-Chinese relations as a whole," Russia’s top diplomat said. "And these relations have been actively developing as they demonstrate a high level of sustainability and ability to adapt to changing international realities," he added.

Lavrov highlighted solidarity between Russia and China in that bilateral relations, currently at an unprecedented level, are living through their best period ever.

According to the Russian foreign minister, international events hosted by the two countries’ regions have been fruitful, while the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) has intensified interaction regarding the infrastructure of Russian centers of research and culture abroad.

Commenting on this and other events as part of Russian and Chinese Years of Culture in 2024-2025, Lavrov said: "I have no doubt that working jointly in this direction will contribute to strengthening the global position of our country.".