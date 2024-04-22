Chinese parliament speaker to visit Russia in July — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (Parliament) Zhao Leji plans to make an official visit to Russia in July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation.

"A visit to our country by the speaker of the Chinese parliament Zhao Leji is scheduled for July. It is timed to coincide with his participation in a meeting of the BRICS parliamentary forum," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that last year Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin visited China.

According to the minister, foreign policy coordination is the most crucial part of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership. "It is based on the overlap or significant proximity of our countries' positions on key issues on the international agenda," he pointed out. "As you know, work is underway to pair the integration potentials of the Eurasian Economic Union and China's Belt and Road initiative, including in the context of implementing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's initiative to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership," Lavrov added.