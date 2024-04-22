Senior lawmaker threatens US with retaliation for 'stealing' Russian assets

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin believes Russia has every reason to take response actions against foreign assets as he criticized Washington’s decision to seize frozen Russian assets as unlawful.

"Washington made an overtly unlawful decision to steal [the assets]. This will certainly undermine the confidence of other countries, businesses and private investors in the United States. And the principle of the inviolability of property on which the global financial system is based will be destroyed," the senior Russian lawmaker wrote on his Telegram channel. Also, he warned, the decision will do "irreparable damage to international law by setting a precedent that enables any country to take a similar action."

"Now, our country has every reason to make symmetrical decisions against foreign assets," Volodin said.