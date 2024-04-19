US unable to meet declared goals in other countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The United States has failed to accomplish any of its stated goals in other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Americans have a certain reputation after Vietnam, after Afghanistan where they fled from, after Iraq where they are now being ousted, after Syria where they are under military pressure from various groups. Is there any place where they managed to stay? Unless, of course, their goal was to wreak havoc and give us everything we have now. But if they were true about what their goals were, then they failed everywhere," he said in an interview with the Sputnik, Govorit Moskva, and Komsomolskaya Pravda radio stations.

As an example, he cited the relations between the United States and Haiti. "This country is in the grip of banditry, with a criminal coming to power and the US trying to build relations with him," he noted. "We are having it out with Ukraine because a threat to us is coming from there, but what is threatening them is just drug trafficking from Haiti to the US."