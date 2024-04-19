Kremlin declines to comment on alleged assassination attempt on Zelensky in Poland

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refused to comment on recently circulated information about an alleged assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Poland.

"We have no comment in this regard," Peskov said, speaking at a daily press briefing.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced earlier that in a joint operation with law enforcement agencies in Ukraine and Poland it thwarted an attempt to assassinate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the investigation, a suspect with alleged links to Russia was detained while he was gathering information about the security of the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport as part of his preparations for the assassination attempt.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that in coordination with the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine they informed their Polish counterparts about the alleged assassination attempt.

Polish prosecutors detained and took the suspect into custody on Thursday, charging him under Article 130, Paragraph 3 of the Polish Criminal Code, on the collection or storage of information, which if divulged, could harm Poland.