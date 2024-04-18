Russia calls on Israel, Iran to show maximum restraint — MFA

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin and said all sides should show maximum restraint amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In the course of the conversation, there was a discussion about the current situation in the area of the Middle East conflict. Particular attention was paid to the sharp escalation of tension in connection with the retaliatory attack of the Iranian Armed Forces on the territory of Israel on April 14. The Russian side reiterated the need for maximum restraint by all participants in the confrontation," the ministry said.

Bogdanov, who is also a special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, and the ambassador also discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip with a focus on the goal of settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the release of the hostages.

"In addition, a number of pressing issues of further development of Russian-Israeli relations were touched upon, including maintaining political dialogue," the ministry said.