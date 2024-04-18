{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russia calls on Israel, Iran to show maximum restraint — MFA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov had a meeting with Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin and discussed about the current situation in the area of the Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin and said all sides should show maximum restraint amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In the course of the conversation, there was a discussion about the current situation in the area of the Middle East conflict. Particular attention was paid to the sharp escalation of tension in connection with the retaliatory attack of the Iranian Armed Forces on the territory of Israel on April 14. The Russian side reiterated the need for maximum restraint by all participants in the confrontation," the ministry said.

Bogdanov, who is also a special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, and the ambassador also discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip with a focus on the goal of settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the release of the hostages.

"In addition, a number of pressing issues of further development of Russian-Israeli relations were touched upon, including maintaining political dialogue," the ministry said.

Tags
Foreign policyIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Ceasefire necessary for implementation of UN humanitarian resolution on Gaza — UN envoy
"The Israeli forces carry out strikes at humanitarian forces, block their access, slow down the cargo clearance," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
EU leaders urge to adopt proposal on using incomes from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
The EU, the US, Japan and Canada have frozen Russian assets worth a total amount of around $300 bln
Read more
German MFA summons Russian ambassador after detention of espionage suspects — newspaper
Commenting on the men's arrest, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said: "Our security services have prevented possible explosions aimed at undermining our military assistance to Ukraine"
Read more
Xi Jinping proposes four principles for resolving Ukrainian crisis
The Chinese leader had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukrainian crisis with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on an official visit to Beijing
Read more
G7 countries to continue examining possible ways of using frozen Russian assets
G7 countries are also set to take measures to counter alleged attempts to circumvent its price cap on Russian oil
Read more
Russia needs about 140 hop harvesters — official
A prototype of the hop harvester developed by a company in the republic was upgraded and reworked "to meet the business needs," Rector of the Chuvash State Agricultural University Andrey Makushev noted
Read more
Ukrainian president admits Russian troops’ advancement
Vladimir Zelensky asked his country’s supporters to provide "everything that helps to hold the frontline," including shells, military vehicles and drones
Read more
Swiss parliament votes against joining task force on frozen Russian assets
The group contains US finance and justice ministers, representatives of Australia, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan, as well as the European Commission
Read more
US deploying missiles in Philippines to endanger global security — Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov has urged the US "not to open Pandora's Box" and follow Russia’s suit "by taking all necessary steps to ensure global stability and predictability"
Read more
US asking UNSC members to reject resolution on Palestine, hoping to avoid veto — media
UNSC approval would mean neither "statehood nor self-determination" for the Palestinian people, the State Department argued
Read more
Georgian president says she will veto law on foreign agents
According to Salome Zourabichvili, she is certain that the parliamentary majority will override her veto
Read more
G7 countries to prevent Iran from producing, purchasing weapons
The G7 finance ministers and Central Bank chiefs also condemned "the unprecedented attack against Israel by Iran"
Read more
Iran withdraws officers out of Syria due to Israel’s potential strike — newspaper
The report said that the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement is also reducing the number of its officers in Syria
Read more
Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
The IDF also said that its soldiers were forced to open fire in the area in order to "remove an imminent threat"
Read more
Press review: Iran fires back at Israel and Russia, West spar over AI rulebook
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 15th
Read more
Ukraine turns from sovereign country into Western protectorate, Hungarian PM says
Viktor Orban noted that there should be a buffer zone between NATO and Russia and Ukraine could serve as one
Read more
Kiev lacks both troops and equipment near Chasov Yar in DPR, says retired general
Military commanders of Ukrainian army brigades "lack both personnel and the required amount of equipment" while Russian troops enjoy a considerable superiority, especially in artillery, Sergey Krivonos noted
Read more
Iran to review nuclear doctrine in case of Israeli aggression — IRGC
Ahmad Haghtalab pointed out that the Iranian Army and other security forces protect Iranian nuclear facilities using the most advanced equipment, so "national nuclear centers are completely safe"
Read more
Russian PM signs off on plan for regions to accommodate evacuees from Palestine
The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry is assigned to oversee the process of sending the evacuees to their respective regions in accordance with an annex to the directive
Read more
Colombian president displays interest in country’s entry into BRICS
Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed Gustavo Petro’s initiative, "being committed to promotion of Colombia’s candidacy"
Read more
FSB declassifies documents revealing Ukrainian infiltration of Red Army units during WWII
Russia’s Federal Security Service has made the memo public on the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s liberation of Western Ukraine
Read more
Russia says its forces repel four Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area
The Ukrainian army losses were up to 70 servicemen, three motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, 2 Plastun-3000 electronic reconnaissance stations and a Nota electronic warfare station
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post, two S-300 missile launchers over day
Russian forces improved their frontline positions and repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack in the Donetsk area where the enemy lost roughly 590 troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Georgia’s parliament approves first reading of foreign agent bill
Protests against the bill have been held outside the parliament building since Monday
Read more
Ukrainian president signs law tightening mobilization rules
According to Rada Deputy Speaker Alexander Korniyenko, some of the law’s provisions will take effect after its publication, while most of them will enter into force in a month
Read more
Ukrainian front may collapse this summer — newspaper
According to the newspaper’s assessments, Russia "has never been closer to its goals" in the special military operation zone
Read more
French, US, British nukes all interwoven — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova described France’s decision to place its aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, directly under NATO control as a symbolic move marking the end of "the era of an independent Paris in the international arena"
Read more
Shoigu tests commando vehicle, calls for additional machineguns
The Russian defense minister "personally tested the special transportation vehicle and its running qualities"
Read more
Yerevan's refusal to delimit borders with Baku to escalate regional tensions — PM
Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that the demarcation process also involves risks, but they are manageable, after which "Armenia will become ten times stronger"
Read more
Iran threatens to attack Israel's "nuclear centers" in case of aggression on its part
Ahmad Haqtalab argued that Israel had been conducting "subversive and terrorist activities" against the Islamic republic's nuclear infrastructure for year
Read more
China to act over possible US measures for alleged support of Russian defense sector
"China always opposes the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," Liu Pengyu said
Read more
Ukrainian military under constant gunfire by Russian troops near Urozhainoye, says POW
Yevgeny Pogrebnyak said that he was treated well by Russian troops in his captivity
Read more
Russian diplomat challenges France to stop arming Kiev amid Olympic truce talk
According to Maria Zakharova, in order for Moscow to take Macron’s initiative seriously, "practical steps" are needed
Read more
Nord Stream AG's refusal to pay compensation destroys Western insurance system — diplomat
"The West is not only taking state assets and private property, but also threatening to destroy the major civilian infrastructure facilities, which were built with investments and then miraculously blown up, and they have now threatened insurance," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
West, Kiev indulge in nuclear blackmail by demanding control of ZNPP — Russian MFA
"Without noticing it themselves, they spoke the language of an ultimatum," Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underlined
Read more
Argentina applies for status of NATO’s global partner
"We will keep working to rebuild ties that will enable us to upgrade and train our forces in accordance with NATO standards," Luis Petri noted
Read more
Kiev continues to openly announce terrorist attacks on Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed to the fact that Ukraine's special services do not give up attempts to "massacre their former compatriots"
Read more
Russian investigators start inquiry into financing of terrorism by US, NATO officials
Investigators have established that the funds that were received through commercial organizations, such as the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings operating in Ukraine, have been used to carry out terrorist acts in Russia and abroad
Read more
Russian, Turkish senior diplomats discuss situation in Gaza
"The meeting focused on the situation in the region," said in the statement
Read more
Ukraine convicts 12th world chess champion for recognizing Donetsk, Lugansk republics
The two other State Duma members mentioned in the verdict alongside Karpov are Viktor Kazakov and Georgy Karlov
Read more
Humanitarian efforts in Gaza doomed without durable ceasefire — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya is convinced that the work of the UNRWA is indispensable under these circumstances
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack damages four houses in Russia’s Voronezh
According to Governor Alexander Gusev, last night the air defenses on duty in the Voronezh Region detected and destroyed several air targets, including three weather probes
Read more
EU plans to invest first profits from Russian assets in military aid to Kiev
"I think that the decision has been taken by the member-states - all 27 have agreed that we use the windfall profits following our proposal," Ursula von der Leyen said
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Pipeline explodes in Kharkov Region
The exact location of the damaged pipeline or the causes of the incident is not reported
Read more
Iran may break through Israel’s air defenses in major attack by drones, missiles — expert
Iran has the region’s largest arsenal of ballistic missiles, estimated to number in the low thousands, Behnam Ben Taleblu noted
Read more
New US bill calls for $26 bln in assistance to Israel
The bill also includes a proposal to earmark $2.4 billion to fund US Armed Forces operating in the Middle East in response to threats against Israel
Read more
Press review: US throws Russia New START curveball and Washington's aid balancing act
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 17th
Read more
Russia-China military-technical cooperation not directed against other states — diplomat
Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the military-technical sphere contributes to enhancing security of Russia and China and "is not directed against third countries," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Roscosmos chief notes high quality of Vostochny space center’s construction
Yury Borisov said that the space facility’s launch pad bore practically no visible signs of the recent Angara-A5 carrier rocket’s launch
Read more
Ukraine’s military loses positions near Avdeyevka, says DPR
Igor Kimakovsky said that Ukrainian forces suffered heavy casualties among personnel and military hardware, including Western equipment
Read more
Iran intends to bolster military cooperation with Russia — envoy to Moscow
Kazem Jalali noted that Iran had demonstrated its ability to ensure security and nudge the region toward a de-escalation
Read more
Ukraine attacks ZNPP training center again, drone neutralized
"No one was injured as a result of the attack," the news release said
Read more
West silent on Ukraine's threats to attack Crimean Bridge — MFA
Maria Zakharova wondered how the Western public, government agencies and intelligence services would feel if military experts from third countries started openly discussing ways to blow up bridges in Germany and Portugal
Read more
DPR leader reports heaviest fighting near Avdeyevka, Chasov Yar
According to Denis Pushilin, it is too early to say when the city could be liberated
Read more
Putin points to high risk of new epidemic outbreaks
The Russian president pointed out that Moscow’s "program of assistance to the African countries in sanitary and epidemiological well-being provides for the delivery of ten mobile high-containment biological laboratories"
Read more
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Read more
Israel may have used banned white phosphorus munitions while shelling Lebanon — TV
On Wednesday night, the Israel Defense Forces press office reported that Israeli fighter jets struck "significant Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure used by the terrorist organization’s aerial defense system" in Lebanon
Read more
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Major Western investor accuses Zelensky's office of extorting millions of euros
Arnulf Damerau said that he provided details of the meeting, along with evidence and a list of names of those involved, to US and European intelligence agencies
Read more
US assured Israel that Iranian drones will be intercepted — US journalist Hersh
He also said that the US military contacted Russia and the United Kingdom while evaluating the potential of the Iranian attack
Read more
Weather balloon neutralized in Russia’s central Kaluga Region — authorities
According to the report, the area around the discovered balloon was cordoned off and residents of nearby houses were evacuated
Read more
Crimea, Donbass to forever remain within Russia, Slovak PM tells national parliament
Robert Fico believes Moscow will win in its confrontation with Kiev
Read more
Majority of France opposes confrontation with Russia — expert
Laurent Briard believes that French President Emmanuel Macron crossed a line when he announced he was considering sending French troops to Ukraine
Read more
Russian artillery thwarts Ukrainian army’s rotation near Kupyansk — underground resistance
The Ukrainian army used the outbuilding as an ammunition depot, which accommodated about 15 fighters at the time of the air strike, spokesman Sergey Lebedev specified
Read more
Russia restores gasoline production after decline — Energy Ministry
The increase in motor gasoline production in mid-April is associated with production recovery after a local drop due to unscheduled repairs at refineries
Read more
Russia bans 235 Australian local government officials from entering country — MFA
"Taking into account the fact that Canberra does not intend to give up its anti-Russian course and continues to introduce new sanctions, work on updating the Russian stop list will continue," the ministry said
Read more
Ukraine to lose at least 10 mln citizens over mobilization law — political scientist
According to Andrey Zolotarev, domestically, the population’s confidence level in President Vladimir Zelensky and state authorities will plummet
Read more
Mystery surrounds dolphin deaths on Black Sea coast, investigation underway
Over the past few weeks, local residents have found several dozen dead dolphins
Read more
Georgian protests against foreign agent bill reek of US influence — Medvedev
"The experienced and all-too-familiar Hollywood touch can be seen behind these rallies," the politician pointed out
Read more
North Korean leader arrives at public event in Aurus luxury car gifted by Putin
On April 10, the vehicle was also spotted when the North Korean leader visited Kim Jong Il Military and Political Academy
Read more
Protesters give Georgian government one hour to revoke foreign agents bill
Earlier on Wednesday, Georgia’s parliament passed the foreign agents bill in the first reading
Read more
Germany fails to present evidence in case of espionage suspects — Russian embassy
The Russian embassy has called attempts to probe into the alleged involvement of Russian special services in the development of rumored plans for attacks on military facilities in Germany "absurd and ridiculous"
Read more
Press review: Ukraine, Israel vie for EU’s attention and Georgia passes controversial bill
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 18th
Read more
Russian sovereignty over southern Kuril Islands indisputable, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the southern Kuril Islands were an integral part of Russia under international law based on the outcome of World War II
Read more
Lavrov states West’s growing concern about BRICS plans to develop own financial tools
According to the minister, Russia is interested in increasing the role of the BRICS states in the international monetary, financial and trading systems, developing interbank cooperation, expanding the use of national currencies and creating its own exchange
Read more
Shoigu visits presentation of over 30 promising weapons, including robotic vehicles
The Russian defense minister has given his instructions to speed up the introduction of promising weapons that have been tested in the special military operation zone into service with the Russian Army
Read more
US gives nod to Israeli operation in Rafah in exchange for canceling major attack on Iran
According to the media outlet, "the US administration will support the plan for a military operation in Rafah put forward earlier," which provides for dividing the city into numbered sectors that will be mopped up one by one
Read more
Kremlin condemns 'illegal' seizure of villa from Russian businessman
Dmitry Peskov underscored that Moscow has already made its position clear on this matter
Read more
'Iron Dome' can't fully protect from UAV swarms — Chinese expert
According to Wei Dongxu, Tehran's firepower can cover most of the Middle East region, representing a fierce and precise long-range retaliatory means
Read more
France-Russia relations hit rock bottom — ex-envoy to Paris
Alexander Orlov noted that recently French President Emmanuel Macron "has made a number of questionable moves that have increased the divide" between both countries
Read more
Both main US parties threatened Telegram, co-founder says
"So we got two letters that said: whatever we do, we would be violating the US Constitution," Pavel Durov said
Read more
Russia expects Armenia to clarify 'military, political accords' with US, EU — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow would not be surprised if it turned out that the US and the EU had imposed their plans on Yerevan
Read more
Agents in Ukrainian, Poland foil attempt to kill Zelensky, security officials in Kiev say
The agency said it and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine informed their Polish counterparts about the alleged assassination attempt
Read more
EU isolated in its 'blossoming garden,' reluctant to let strangers in — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya also pointed at the European Union’s double standards with regard to refugees from Ukraine and the Global South
Read more
US retrieves weapons previously banned under INF treaty — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that such steps were another powerful blow to strategic stability
Read more
Industrial building damaged, civilian injured after drone crash in Russia’s Rostov Region
On Thursday night, air defenses destroyed three drones near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in the Rostov Region
Read more
Romania now hosts as many as 11 F-16 jets for training of Ukrainian pilots
The ministers expressed their willingness to find a way for the center to continue to operate beyond 2025
Read more
Russia maintains constructive dialogue with both Iran, Israel — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov mentioned a recent phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Read more
Ukrainians abroad storming embassies to avoid mobilization, Russian diplomat says
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the mobilization law passed by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) in the second and final reading on April 11
Read more
Russia will not 'shake up' relations with Argentina due to its partnership with NATO — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia and Argentina maintain a good dialogue at various levels
Read more
Israel planned to strike back at Iran on April 15, but decided to postpone, Axios reports
Israel told the US administration about the decision to wait, according to a US official
Read more
MiG-31I fighters receive air refueling system
Another source said MiG-31I differs from previous MiG-K option by "different engines, avionics and missiles"
Read more
Over 40 nations want to join BRICS — Russian lawmaker
According to Grigory Karasin, many BRICS members share the opinion that the association should be in no hurry to adopt a strict charter, "seeing how counterproductively and even provocatively the European Union is acting"
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy three militant hideouts in Syria’s Homs
No shelling attacks on Syrian troops were registered over the past 24 hours
Read more
Press TV reports all of Iran's hypersonic missiles hit intended targets in Israel
The report did not specify which facilities in Israel had been attacked with hypersonic missiles
Read more
Iran completed operation, to respond with greater force if needed — envoy to Russia
On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel
Read more
EU summit urges to provide air defense systems and all necessary military aid to Kiev
The document also says that the EU and its member states will step up humanitarian support and civil protection assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Russia to scrap moratorium on intermediate missiles if US deploys them anywhere — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov said the US seeks to maintain military superiority in a great variety of areas
Read more
Ukrainian military reportedly uses HIMARS rocket launcher to attack Gorlovka
Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin also said that an explosive device had detonated in the Kievsky District of Donetsk, injuring a man born in 1964
Read more
Iran tells US about April 13 attack on Israel, it does not want escalation — top diplomat
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added that prior to the attack, Tehran said that it would not target US military infrastructure in the Middle East "except in a situation where the United States wants to take military measures in support of Israel"
Read more