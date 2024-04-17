Peacekeepers fully accomplish mission in Karabakh, Russian senator says

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have fully accomplished their mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, Viktor Bondarev, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Defense and Security, said.

Earlier, Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani presidential aide and head of the presidential administration’s foreign policy department, said that the early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan had begun on Wednesday based on a decision made jointly by the top leadership of the two countries.

"I believe that the Russian peacekeepers have fully accomplished their mission and their early return home will bring joy to their families and friends," Bondarev wrote on Telegram. He expressed hope that the Karabakh conflict would now be considered resolved and settled.

According to a statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, a Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission comprised 1,960 troops armed with light weapons, as well as 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 motor and special vehicles. The Russian peacekeeping mission was based on a five-year mandate, which could be automatically extended for another five years, provided none of the parties announced plans to terminate the provision six months before the mandate’s expiration.

On September 19, 2023, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced the start of a military operation. Yerevan, in turn, described what was happening as "an act of large-scale aggression" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian forces. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement on the suspension of the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh had been reached through the mediation of Russia’s peacekeeping mission.

President of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree on September 28 to dissolve the unrecognized state from January 1, 2024.