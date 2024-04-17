Kiev’s attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant result of impunity encouraged by US

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s regular criminal attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are the result of the Kiev regime’s lawlessness, flourishing with the US’ connivance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"In the situation with the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, we are observing the criminal acts of the Kiev regime not at the level of discussions but at the level of virtually daily attacks. This shows that this military and political impunity with the use of force is indeed flourishing shielded by the US that makes it clear that its charges essentially have license to do anything," the senior diplomat said.

He stressed that the attacks on the nuclear facility "must be stopped." "And the main role here should be played by the US and Ukraine’s political and military leaders, respectively," Ryabkov noted.