Russian ambassador, Israeli Foreign Ministry officials discuss bilateral cooperation

TEL AVIV, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov held working meetings with Israeli Foreign Ministry deputy directors-general Joshua Zarka and Yuval Fuchs, the Russian embassy reported.

According to the press service, the meeting with Zarka involved an "an exchange of views on the key Middle East problems with a focus on the tasks of political settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict." The parties expressed "mutual willingness to maintain the constructive nature of Russia-Israel cooperation," the statement said.

The ambassador and Fuchs discussed "some issues of bilateral cooperation, including interaction on international platforms." "The mutual intention to develop political dialogue and maintain the constructive nature of Russian-Israeli interaction was confirmed," the embassy noted.