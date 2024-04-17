Russian, Chinese authorities looking for ways to solve issues in settlements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Problems in the settlements between Russia and China exist, but the authorities of the two countries are in close dialogue looking for options to hedge risks, Russian president spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There are problems and we all know what they are related to. We are in close dialogue in order to search for ways to hedge risks without harming our bilateral trade and economic relations," Peskov said.

Earlier, Vedomosti newspaper reported citing sources that Beijing was postponing the launch of a depository bridge between Russia and China, which should provide direct access for investors to the markets of both countries.