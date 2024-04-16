Russian diplomat blames US for current Middle East crisis

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The current crisis in the Middle East is the result of another failed US scheme, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Evening With Vladimir Solovyev TV show.

She pointed out that the US had long been promoting "exceptional allegations" about some non-mandatory UN Security Council resolutions.

"They (the Americans - TASS) did everything to isolate this situation and isolate Israel from the opportunity to rely on international law only for the sake of their own American ambition. A lot was put at stake," Zakharova noted. "What did it lead to? To a crisis unseen in the region’s recent history," she said.

"I think it’s another US scheme that has failed," the Russian diplomat added.