Russia to expand industrial alliances with friendly countries — Putin

CHELYABINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Russia intends to expand international industrial alliances with friendly countries, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on support of investment projects in the national industry.

"It is impossible and actually not needed to produce everything on our own site, in our own territory. Nevertheless, particularly because of that also, we are going to expand international industrial and technology appliances, build the cooperation chains with counterparties from the Eurasian Economic Union, from BRICS countries, and in general with other countries and associations that are ready for joint work," the President said.

Russia will continue expanding and further adjusting mechanisms of support for the industry, Putin said. "We will solve together with the business, the scientific community, our plants and labor teams specific tasks of strengthening the technological sovereignty of the nation, expanding domestic production, and industrial products output," he added.