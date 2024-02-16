Sanctions propel surge in orders in Russian industries — Putin

CHELYABINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions have had a positive impact on the growth dynamics of orders in Russian industries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with workers at the Stankomash industrial park.

"If it weren’t for the measures that our quasi-partners in industry are taking against us, there probably wouldn’t be so many orders," the President said.

He noted that the company’s management assured him that otherwise "those competencies that have been acquired and are quite effectively applied and scaled up in a variety of areas with the support of a large, growing number of customers," would not have been acquired." "This is very impressive," the president said.

Putin explained that he means both the quality of work and the technologies used. He paid special attention to personnel training.

"It is almost impossible to implement such high-tech programs without well-trained professional personnel. But your company is making progress here as well," he said.