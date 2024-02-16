Russia, unlike France, able to assist Chad in enhancing its national security — expert

ADDIS ABABA, February 16. /TASS/. Russia could help Chad to improve its security environment, in contrast to France, which has failed to cope with this task, Souley Hassane, head of the Peace and Security Department at the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), told TASS.

"French troops are still there in Chad. But France is not so strong, they cannot solve our problems. The situation in Chad is more complex than they think it is. Russia could help us instead," he said, commenting on the results of Chadian Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno’s visit to Moscow in January.

N'Djamena is ready to expand and fortify its relations with Moscow, including in the military area, the expert noted. During the Soviet years many military specialists from Chad underwent training in Russia and the other Soviet republics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his talks with the Chadian leader in January that Moscow would monitor the situation in the country and facilitate its stabilization. In turn, Mahamat Deby described his visit to Moscow as historic.