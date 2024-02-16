US turns allies into unhappy pawns in neocolonial pursuit — Medvedev

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The United States cannot carry out its neocolonial policy alone, so it is trying to get satellite countries to shoulder some of the cost, Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, said.

"The United States is seeking to submit everyone to its will but it is unable to win such a global battle alone, which is why it continues to integrate its satellite countries into its neocolonial policy. They are already bearing the main burden of related costs. Oftentimes, they aren’t happy about it but they have to follow this course," he pointed out, addressing a Moscow forum titled For Freedom of Nations.

According to Medvedev, revolutionary changes in geopolitics and the global economy mark the end of the era of a unipolar world order, making it clear that attempts by certain countries to establish a global monopoly are bound to fail. "Until recently, Asian, Middle East and Latin American countries were, at the US’ initiative, arrogantly called ‘the Third World,’ or ‘developing nations’ at best. Today, these countries are rapidly developing, turning into the backbone of a multipolar world order and its points of growth, and calling for practically implementing the principles of sovereign equality of countries and civilizational diversity, as well as for rejecting the manifestations of neocolonialism," Medvedev noted.