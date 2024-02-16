Russia exhausts reserve of kind gestures toward West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow had exhausted the reserve of kind gestures towards the West and the normalization of relations now no longer depended on the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out, commenting on the possibility of restoring relations with the Western countries.

"As for the restoration of relations, the president mentioned it, too," Lavrov told the conference Euromaidan: Ukraine's Lost Decade. "Relations will be restored someday. When this will happen does not depend on us. This is their problem. We have made many concessions and gestures of goodwill, as the president recalled, and the reserve of these gestures has already been exhausted."

"We have seen some very different gestures in response to our goodwill moves," Lavrov stressed. He also recalled that Putin had urged the West to recognize its mistake and try to find some convenient way out, provided that the problems around Ukraine were resolved with due regard for Russia’s interests.