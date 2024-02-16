Russian troops rescue group of refugees from Avdeyevka, Donetsk official says

DONETSK, February 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have rescued a group of refugees from the city of Avdeyevka, a law enforcement official in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"Our troops managed to evacuate another group of refugees from Avdeyevka," he said. These people are now safe, the official added.

Early on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported, citing local web communities, that the situation in Avdeyevka had deteriorated significantly for Ukrainian troops. On Thursday, Ukrainian army officials described the situation in Avdeyevka as "extremely critical." Dmitry Likhovoy, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Tavria operational-strategic group, said that Ukrainian forces had started to use alternative supply routes in Avdeyevka and were retreating "to more advantageous positions" in certain areas.