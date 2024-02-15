Ukrainian shelling attack on Belgorod kills five, leaves 18 wounded

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling attack on the borderline Russian city of Belgorod has killed five people, including a child, and left another 18 wounded, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"According to preliminary reports, five people, including a child, have been killed in Belgorod, and another 18 have suffered wounds, including five kids. Ambulances have rushed the wounded to the hospital; they are receiving all the necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, air defenses shot down 14 aerial targets over the city of Belgorod and the Belgorodsky District, and emergency services are working to figure out the consequences on the ground. Seven private houses in Belgorod were damaged with their windows shattered, and roofs and fences badly cut. Several windows were also shattered in five apartment buildings. About five cars were damaged by shrapnel, as well as a store and an industrial facility. "Damage was also recorded to two private houses and a car in the village of Shagarovka in the Belgorodsky District," the governor added.