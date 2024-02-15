Medics take injured to hospitals after Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Medics are delivering those injured to hospitals after the Ukrainian army shelled civilian facilities in Belgorod, the city's ambulance station has told TASS.

"We are delivering those injured [after the shelling of the city] to hospitals," the station said. The number of those hurt is yet to be specified.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russian air defenses intercepted 14 rockets of the RM-70 Vampire MLRS over the Belgorod Region. According to Telegram channels, a shopping center in Belgorod was damaged. At least two schools, a school stadium and childcare centers are nearby.