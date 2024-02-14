EU suggests adding 193 individuals and companies to sanction list — news portal

BRUSSELS, February 14. /TASS/. The European Union suggested adding 193 individuals and legal entities to the thirteenth package of anti-Russian sanctions currently being prepared, the EUobserver news portal says, referring to a draft document.

The EU initially suggested adding 118 individuals and legal entities to the 13th package of sanctions. Now it complemented the list with 43 individuals and 32 legal entities more, the news portal said.

The EUobserver also informed that the European Union intends to add four Belarusian nationals to the list of restrictions.