Lavrov to meet with Maduro during visit to Venezuela on February 20, diplomat says

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Venezuela on February 20, holding talks with the country’s President Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Venezuela on February 20 as part of his tour of Latin American countries. During his visit, he is expected to hold meetings with the country’s president and executive vice president; besides, talks are expected to take place at the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova specified that the parties planned to discuss the current state of and the prospects for bilateral strategic partnership. "They will exchange views on key international and regional issues, cooperation within the United Nations and on other multilateral platforms," she added.