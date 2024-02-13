Russian Interior Ministry putting PM Callas on wanted list 'just the beginning' — MFA

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and the country's Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop being put on the wanted list by the Russian Interior Ministry by saying "this is just the beginning."

"One must be held responsible for crimes before the memory of the liberators of the world from Nazism and fascism! And this is just the beginning," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister and Secretary of State Kaja Kallas and Taimar Peterkop, as well as Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys appeared in the wanted list of the Russian Interior Ministry. Charges have been filed against the Baltic officials for the destruction and damage of monuments to Soviet soldiers, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

The Russian Investigative Committee charged more than 170 foreign citizens, including Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian, Polish and Ukrainian nationals, in absentia for the desecration and destruction of monuments to Soviet soldiers last September. Sixteen criminal cases are being investigated for 143 separate acts of desecration, destruction or damage to war graves, monuments and memorials to Soviet soldiers.