MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is razing Ukraine to the ground, so the task of its denazification is of fundamental importance both for the Russian and Ukrainian people, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, commenting on Ukraine's proposal to include the dead body of Pyotr Stolypin, chairman of the Russian Council of Ministers in 1906-1911, in a fund for exchange with Russia.

"The [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime is razing everything that was once Ukraine to the ground. History has been rewritten. The native Russian language has been banned. The Kiev Pechersk Lavra has been seized and looted. The religion was betrayed. All the values their relatives and close ones died for, were forgotten. The task of denazifying the Kiev regime is of fundamental importance both for the people of Russia and Ukraine," Volodin emphasized on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the director of the state museum-reserve, the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, subordinate to the Ministry of Culture, Maxim Ostapenko proposed to include the remains of Stolypin, buried on the territory of the Lavra, in the exchange fund with Russia. "Any serious discussion of such a thing is blasphemous; it is impossible to agree to such a thing. <...> Soon these freaks will be ready to exchange the ashes of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers, who died defending their country from fascism, giving the current generation the opportunity to live," Volodin said.

He recalled that 11 assassination attempts were made on Stolypin during his lifetime. Meanwhile, Volodin pointed out, Stolypin indicated in his will that he wanted to be buried where he was killed. "His wish was fulfilled by his loved ones: the place of burial was the Kiev Pechersk Lavra in Kiev, where he was shot," Volodin noted.

The speaker emphasized that such a decision "was not attempted either during the Soviet era or in the 1990s-2000s by the numerous successive Ukrainian leaders." "But for the Nazis who seized power in Kiev, respect for those who made sacrifices and thanks to whom they live, this memory means nothing. We have been saying that one of the goals of the special military operation is denazification, the fight against Nazism, so many people will now understand who we were talking about," Volodin emphasized.