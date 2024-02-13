Resuming Moscow-Tokyo dialogue hinges on policy shift from Japan — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Political dialogue between Russia and Japan can be resumed only after Tokyo changes its policy toward Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a meeting with visiting President of Japan’s Sasakawa Peace Foundation Atsushi Sunami.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the senior Russian diplomat informed the Japanese politician about Russia’s principled approaches to global and regional security and why bilateral relations were deteriorating. "The path to the resumption of bilateral political dialogue and comprehensive cooperation can open only after Japan revises its hostile policy against Russia," the ministry said.

The ministry put the blame for the deterioration of Russian-Japanese relations "entirely on official Tokyo, which sacrificed its national interests to the United States’ geopolitical ambitions."

Sunami is in Moscow at the invitation of Russian public and scientific organizations.