Former MP says Ukrainian troops suffer losses during strike on Kiev-controlled area in DPR

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have suffered losses as a result of Russian strikes on a training ground in the town of Selidovo on Kiev-controlled territory in the Donetsk People’s Republic, former Verkhovna Rada legislator Igor Mosiychuk said.

"Selidovo. There were hits there. <...> It's heating up there," the former parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel. Mosiychuk said that some Ukrainian troops had been killed and wounded as a result of the strike, without specifying the number of casualties. Meanwhile, the unofficial Telegram channel of Ukraine’s 35th brigade said that the losses could be about 200 troops.

There have been no official comments as of yet.