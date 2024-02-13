Russian envoy passes on congratulations to DPRK leader on eve of Kim Jong Il’s birthday

SEOUL, February 13. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora presented, on behalf of the diplomatic corps, a bouquet of flowers and a congratulatory message to be gifted to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the upcoming state holiday Radiant Star Day, which marks the birthday of his late father, Kim Jong Il, the Russian embassy said.

As the diplomats noted on the page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, a designated extremist organization), on February 13, Matsegora presented the flowers and message in his capacity as the dean of the diplomatic corps at a meeting with Han Su Chol, deputy head of the international Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. The Vietnamese ambassador was also present at the meeting.

On February 16, former leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Il would have turned 82 years old.

"On this significant day, I also ask you to convey greetings and best wishes from me personally and from all members of the Russian diplomatic mission to dear Comrade Kim Jong Un," the Russian ambassador said to Han Su Chol.