Russia calls on Yerevan, Baku to exercise restraint, hopes for dialogue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to exercise restraint in connection with the current escalation of the situation and hopes that the process of preparing a peace treaty will continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Undoubtedly, this is disturbing news coming from the line of contact [between Azerbaijan and Armenia], we urge both sides to exercise restraint, to avoid in every possible way any actions that the other side might consider provocative," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters. "We will watch very closely and continue our contacts with both sides," he added.

According to Peskov's assessment, "such incidents at least do not contribute to the progress of this process (preparation of the peace treaty - TASS) and getting closer to the moment of signing the peace treaty." "But we hope that this process will continue," the spokesman pointed out.

On Monday, the Azerbaijan State News Agency reported, citing the country’s State Border Service, that an Azerbaijani border guard was wounded as a result of shelling of Azerbaijani border positions from the Armenian territory. Subsequently, Baku and Yerevan exchanged accusations of shelling of their positions on the border. On the morning of February 13, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that, according to preliminary data, two Armenian servicemen died as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side.