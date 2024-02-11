Historical narratives in Putin’s interview with Carlson will find their audience — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The historical narratives in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson will not be easy for perception in the West, and yet there are Western experts who may take a lively interest in them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov opined.

"True, the historical part [of the interview] is likely to be perceived hard in the West, for Western audiences. But there is a large number of experts specializing in our country and there is a large number of historians <…> there who will likely demonstrate a keen interest [in analyzing it]. Therefore, these historical narratives will find their audience," Peskov said in an excerpt from an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin, Putin TV show that was posted by reporter Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.