Putin's interview granted to Carlson to resurface during US presidential race — expert

"It will be referred to for a long time. It will be quoted again and again and it will be relied on," he noted.

While commenting on the Russian leader's just published interview, Bystritsky told TASS that in the United States "this interview will certainly be noticed."

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview granted to US journalist Tucker Carlson will be resurfacing again and again during the US presidential campaign. If his signals are ignored by the incumbent, Joe Biden, other influential figures will definitely turn an attentive ear to them, said Andrey Bystritsky, the board chairman of the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The expert explained that at the moment it was this interview that "formulates the entire cosmos of Russia’s perception of what is happening." It exhaustively explains the Russian vision of the Ukrainian crisis, and if its signals are not perceived by the current US president, Joe Biden, "Russia's position will be certainly conveyed to a significant part of the US society and establishment."

"In some way certain aspects of that interview will surface during the election campaign as arguments on one side or the other," the analyst is convinced. "They will use this or that fragment of this interview in their arguments and debates."

Bystritsky is certain that such pre-election allusions to the interview will have significant weight throughout the campaign, because "foreign policy has not completely disappeared from the electoral space and from the electoral campaign that is afoot in the US," and, given the traditional wish to prioritize the domestic agenda, separating it from foreign policy will be very difficult for the candidates.

About the interview

The interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, published by US journalist Tucker Carlson, garnered more than 80 million views in just 11 hours after it was posted on the social network X and 636,000 users marked it as "like." Reposts totaled 205,000.

Putin's interview granted to Carlson lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes, during which time the Russian leader answered about 60 questions, including various elaborative remarks from the interviewer. According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, dozens of requests for an interview with Putin from Western media have poured in over 3-4 days.