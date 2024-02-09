BRICS' share in global economy overtakes G7 and it continues to develop — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The share of BRICS in the global economy has overtaken that of G7, and the group continues to develop rapidly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"As for BRICS, where Russia took over the presidency this year, the BRICS countries are by and large developing very rapidly," he said. "Look, if memory serves me right, back in 1992, the share of the G7 countries in the world economy amounted to 47%, whereas in 2022 it was down to, I think, a little over 30%. The BRICS countries accounted for only 16% in 1992, but now their share is greater than that of the G7. It has nothing to do with the events in Ukraine."