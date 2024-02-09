Putin says release of Gershkovich possible if Russian, US special services agree

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out the possibility that Evan Gershkovich, a US journalist charged with espionage in Russia, may be released on the basis of agreements reached by the two states’ special services, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"I do not rule out that the person you refer to, Mr. Gershkovich, may return to his motherland. But at the end of the day, it does not make any sense to keep him in prison in Russia. We want the US Special Services to think about how they can contribute to achieving the goals our special services are pursuing," the Russian leader said. "We are ready to talk. Moreover, the talks are underway and there have been many successful examples of these talks crowned with success. Probably this is going to be crowned with success as well. But we have to come to an agreement."

"I also want him to return to his homeland at last. I'm absolutely sincere. But let me say once again, the dialog continues. The more public we render things of this nature, the more difficult it becomes to resolve them. Everything has to be done in calm manner," he added.