Putin ready to use influence, connections to free hostages in Gaza — Russia’s chief rabbi

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to use all his influence and connections to solve the problem of hostages in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, Russia's Chief Rabbi Berl Lazar said.

"The president unequivocally stated that he intends to use all his influence, all his connections, so that the hostage crisis [in Gaza] will be resolved in the very near future," the press service quoted Lazar as saying at a meeting of Jewish community leaders with the head of state.

The meeting with the president, which was also attended by President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia Alexander Boroda, took place late Wednesday afternoon.