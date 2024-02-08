Putin, Xi have friendly conversation over the phone — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 8./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping engaged in a cordial and friendly hour-long telephone conversation, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said following the phone call.

"Another telephone conversation between our president and Chinese President Xi Jinping has just ended. It was held in a warm, friendly atmosphere and lasted for exactly one hour," Ushakov said.

He reiterated that in two days, China will celebrate its biggest holiday - the New Year according to the lunar calendar, or, as it is called in China, the Spring Festival. "Vladimir Vladimirovich warmly congratulated Xi Jinping, wished him good health and success, and also - well-being and prosperity to the friendly Chinese people," Ushakov added.