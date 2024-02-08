Russia satisfied with closeness of positions with Pakistan in arms control — MFA

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has expressed satisfaction with the closeness of Moscow and Islamabad's approaches to most aspects of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation at a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Kamran Akhtar.

"Satisfaction was expressed over the closeness of approaches by Russia and Pakistan to most of the issues of global strategic stability, regional security and arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a regular meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Consultative Group on Strategic Stability, chaired by senior diplomats.

"The parties held an in-depth exchange of views on topical issues of international security and regional stability, as well as on various aspects of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation," the Foreign Ministry said. "In an interested manner, they discussed issues related to the activities of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, the IAEA and the OPCW."

"The readiness was confirmed to continue close coordination on specialized international platforms. The importance of regular meetings of the Consultative Group was emphasized. An agreement was reached to organize the 15th meeting in Islamabad next year," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

It was also noted that during the meeting the problems of biological, space and international information security, as well as new and promising technologies, including the military application of artificial intelligence, were examined.