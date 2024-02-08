Russia warning about risk of armed confrontation on Korean Peninsula — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia is warning about the risk of an armed confrontation on the Korean Peninsula amid the unprecedented military activity by United States and its allies in this subregion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States and South Korea that Pyongyang would destroy their capitals if they opt for a military confrontation with his country.

In this context, the senior Russian diplomat said that he doesn’t rule out the risk of a direct armed confrontation on the Korean Peninsula.

"The Russian side has repeatedly rung the alarm bell about the dramatic escalation of tension and growing risks of a direct military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula. The North Korean leader’s warning should be considered through the prism of the unprecedented military activity by the United States and its allies in the subregion," he stressed.