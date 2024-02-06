All aspects of trade relations with Russia to be discussed during Putin’s visit to Turkey

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. All details related to trade relations with Turkey will be discussed during the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"All those issues will be on the agenda," he said when asked whether the problems related to payments, reaching particular agreements to set up a Russian-Turkish bank and the roadmap for the gas hub creation will be discussed. "Trade and economic relations in all dimensions will be discussed," he told a briefing.

"Turkey is our important trade and economic partner and, of course, all details of those relations will be on the agenda," Peskov added.

A diplomatic source told TASS earlier that Ankara planned to discuss the issues of the gas hub construction and the discount on Russian gas during Putin’s visit to Turkey. Problems with payments through Turkish banks that Russian companies face are also among possible topics to be discussed. According to Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, the sides will also focus on the situation in Syria and Palestine, as well as the construction of Akkuyu NPP and the Black Sea grain corridor.

Accoridng to Turkish media, the visit is planned for February 12. Peskov confirmed earlier that the visit was being readied without giving the specific date.