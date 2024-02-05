Putin discusses Ukraine's attack on Il-76 carrying POWs with UAE president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed Ukraine’s attack on a Russian Il-76 plane in a phone call.

The presidents "discussed details of the terrorist attack carried out by the Kiev regime on January 24 on a Russian Il-76 plane with Ukrainian POWs on board," the Kremlin press service reported following the phone call. According to it, "Russia’s interest in conducting an international investigation into this crime was emphasized."

Also, "while exchanging views on the situation around Ukraine, Putin thanked the UAE for mediating the exchange of held persons," the Kremlin press service said.

The plane was shot down over the Russian borderline Belgorod Region on January 24. It had 74 people onboard, including 65 Ukrainian POWs heading for an exchange. There were no survivors. The Russian Defense Ministry described the incident as a terrorist attack, stating that Kiev knew that Ukrainian citizens were being airlifted. Earlier, the Russian president said that a US Patriot air defense system was used to shoot down the plane. He also said that Moscow insisted on an international probe into the crash.

Meanwhile, Russia carries on exchanging prisoners with Ukraine. Thus, at the end of January, 195 Russian service members were exchanged for 195 Ukrainian troops through the mediation of the UAE, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Ukrainian POWs outnumber Russian ones about ten to one, President Vladimir Putin said.