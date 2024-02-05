No final decision on number of presidential candidates — Central Election Commission chief

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has not yet made a final decision on how many presidential candidates will be registered, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova told TASS.

Earlier, Denis Parfenov, a member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) with the Communist Party, wrote on his Telegram channel, citing CEC member Yevgeny Kolyushin as saying that the ballot paper will feature only four candidates and the rest of the contenders would be denied registration.

"The CEC has not yet made a final decision. This is his [Kolyushin’s] personal suggestion. We continue the working process of discussing the results of signature verification with candidates’ representatives," Pamfilova said.