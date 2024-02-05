Putin, UAE President reaffirm position in favor of prompt ceasefire in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their principal position in favor of a prompt ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Kremlin press office reported.

"Russia and the UAE reaffirmed their principal position in favor of a prompt ceasefire, and restoration of a political process, aimed at achievement of a long-term and fair solution for the Palestinian issue based on the known international legal foundation," the Kremlin said after the phone call between the two leaders.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.