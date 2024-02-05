Borderline Belgorod Region attacked by over 10 Ukrainian kamikaze drones in one day

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. More than 10 kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours and about 70 shells have been fired at the region’s populated areas, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky District, 10 artillery shells were fired at the village of Ustinka and 12 artillery shells - at the village of Krasny Khutor. Also, in Krasny Khutor, the adversary attacked using three kamikaze drones. There are no casualties or destruction in these localities," he said.

In the Valuysky District, the village of Stary Khutor was attacked with a kamikaze drone on Sunday damaging a garage and a fence of a private residence. Five artillery shells were fired at the village of Verigovka and three - at the village of Dolgoe. The governor also reported five kamikaze drone attacks in these residential areas without any consequences.

In the Volokonovsky District the outskirts of the Plotvyanka farmstead were attacked with a kamikaze drone and in the Grayvoronsky District the outskirts of the village of Mokraya Orlovka were shelled with four mortar shells. In the Krashnoyaruzhsky District, the village of Demidovka was shelled by artillery. An infrastructure facility was attacked with a kamikaze drone in the village of Staroselye.

In the Shebekinsky District, Ukrainian troops fired 10 mortar shells at the village of Sereda, four mortar shells each at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and the Shebekino checkpoint, six at the Pankov farmstead, three at the Maryino farmstead, two at the Mukhin farmstead, and one mortar shell was fired at the village of Murom.