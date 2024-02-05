Russian diplomat sees new EU loans driving Ukraine into debt hole

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Another 33 bln euros in new loans approved by the European Union for Ukraine will only drive Kiev deeper into a debt hole, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As European farmers call for help, their political leaders decide to send additional 50 bln euros to the Kiev regime, pulling the blinds. It’s generally clear where this money will go, given the unprecedented systemic corruption that has transformed Ukraine into a European `debt hole’," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on the decision EU leaders made at their latest summit on February 1 to support Ukraine.

"Next generations of Ukrainians will have to repay the European debt, as Kiev will be given 33 bln euros in loans which will drive Ukraine deeper in a debt hole," Zakharova said in a comment published on the website of Russian Foreign Ministry.